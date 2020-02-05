West Mall 7 to reopen Friday

A Sioux Falls movie theater that was temporarily closed due to a fire is set to reopen.

West Mall 7 will open Friday, Feb. 7, according to a post on the theater's Facebook page.

The theater closed in early January after a fire burned an HVAC unit on the buildings roof, causing some damage in the theater's lobby. While the business was closed for repairs, they took the opportunity to renovate parts of the theater.

According to the company's website, some renovations are still underway. They are planning a "special event" in March once everything is finished.

