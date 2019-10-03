West Virginia students spread kindness after tornadoes hit Sioux Falls

Among the charts and city ordinances on Mayor Paul TenHaken's desk, was a lot of color this week.

In a Facebook Live video, he explained that a second grade class from Skyview Elementary School in Morgantown, W. V. sent him several unique pictures.

"The kids were really interested in weather events and were just doing some nonfiction things, comparing and contrasting different weather," said Emily Hoffman, Skyview Elementary second-grade teacher. "We kind of talked about how we don't get a lot of those weather situations here. We're protected by the mountains. And we're far away from the coast."

It just so happened when Hoffman and her student teacher, Haley McNeil, were teaching their students about weather, three tornadoes hit Sioux Falls.

"They keep asking about the tornadoes and how everybody is doing," McNeil said.

"We were learning about the weather but they were interested in what was happening after and just wanting to express concern and let them know that we're thinking about them," Hoffman said.

That's when the 22 students came up with the idea to write a letter to the city of Sioux Falls and draw pictures. They drew them in their free time during quiet time or even at home.

"West Virginia! Mrs. Mcneil and Mrs. Hoffman," TenHaken said. "God, you guys are really neat. That really made my week to get this packet of pictures."

"When they heard that, we read aloud that he had tweeted," Hoffman said. "They were so excited and we were like 'look you're making a difference' - they were pumped."

And in their own unique way, they're reminding us of what's really important.

"It hasn't gone unnoticed and when you do something for someone else, it really does brighten someone's day," Hoffman said.

"It shows them that the kindness that they share really does impact people," McNeil said.