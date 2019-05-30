Westbound lanes of I-90 closed off at Valley Springs Rest Area due to construction

Traffic on Interstate 90 in southeast South Dakota near the Minnesota border will be temporarily down to one lane for a construction project.

Westbound lanes of I-90 between the Valley Springs Rest Area and Exit 1 in Minnesota will close Friday, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be diverted to two-way traffic in the eastbound lanes until mid-July. I-90 Exit 1 westbound on and off ramps will also be closed.

Northbound traffic on Minnesota CSAH 17 traveling to Interstate 90 will be detoured at Exit 1 north on Minnesota TH 23, West 111th and 258th Street and south on Minnehaha County 105 (468th Street) to Interstate 90.

DOT officials say work is being done by South Dakota to install a Weigh-In-Motion system.