Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at the Western Mall at about 6:14 a.m.

Units were notified of smoke and flames from the roof and interior of the West Mall 7 Theatre.

The source of the flame was extinguished in about ten minutes.

Other units found a burned rooftop heating, ventilation, and air conditioning unit on the roof.

No one was injured, but the cause of the fire is still being investigated.