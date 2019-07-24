What did it take to finish the Arc of Dreams?

In a matter of weeks, the Arc of Dreams has changed the look of the Riverwalk in Downtown Sioux Falls. But this project has actually been years in the making.

Leaders broke ground on it on September 28, 2016. The artist for it, Dale Lamphere, had a clear vision for it. He wanted a structure that honors those who have come to Sioux Falls to make their dreams come true.

"And only by taking that leap of faith are we able to complete our dream, and I know everyone here has had that experience in some fashion or another. So this is what the design represents," Lamphere said at that groundbreaking in 2016.

But it would take a community to make this dream, a reality. In March of 2017, the SculptureWalk organization put out a request to people to help fund the Arc of Dreams. It's a project that has been funded entirely by private donations.

Later that year in August, the arc design got a new look. Instead of two enclosed stainless steel structures, the arc featured an open design with a ribbon wrapped around each side. Construction got underway eight months later. It was assembled in Denver over several months.

In December of 2018, the arc, which was built in sections, was loaded onto six semi-trucks and moved to Lamphere's studio in Sturgis.

"All of the main pieces for Arc of Dreams are completed. We've basically created a very fine cake and now we can finish the frosting on it," Lamphere said in December.

Building the arc over the river may have been the biggest challenge of this project. A snowy, wet spring delayed installation several times.

But by May, construction was underway. The arc arrived in Sioux Falls in two trips. The first half went up June 1st, and the second just weeks later. The completion brings an end to one more dream in Sioux Falls and hopefully inspiring many more.

