What drivers can do to prevent accidents in construction zones

It's something many people do, check your cellphone or stare out into the distance while driving, but it's so important to pay close attention to the road, especially during construction season.

Drivers need to stay vigilant and slow down through construction zones.

"All the sudden traffic can be backed up because people are slowing down for the work area. It's just a chain reaction backward, so if you're not paying attention it can be hard to see, or you don't see when it starts to back up, then it's too late," South Dakota State Trooper, Jeremy Gacke, said.

The Department of Transportation puts out signs to warn of construction zones, and state troopers patrol as many areas as they can, but they can't be everywhere.

Ultimately, it's up to drivers to keep the roads safe.

"It's not even just obeying the laws, it's staying aware, keeping your eyes up so you can see where traffic is," Gacke said.

It's not just other drivers on the road you need be on the lookout for, but road workers are also at risk.

"A lot of them have jersey barriers up to protect the workers, but it's still important to stay vigilant, watch for the workers, and slow down when you're going through those areas," Gacke said.