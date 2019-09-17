What to know before attending the 2019 Sanford International

The PGA is returning to Sioux Falls this week.

The 2019 Sanford International Champions Tour event is taking place at the Minnehaha Country Club.

Seventy-eight professionals are competing for a $1,800,000 purse in the Friday-through-Sunday tournament.

Event organizers suggest spectators attending the event should wear comfortable shoes and clothing. They also suggest being prepared for any weather. You can track the latest forecast on KSFY's weather page.

Backpacks, signs, coolers, carry items larger than a small purse, and weapons are prohibited on the course. You can find a full list of prohibited items here.

You can find a course map here.

Spectators can park for free at the Empire Mall, and get a free ride directly to the course's front entrance via a shuttle. Patrons can also get to the tournament via bike trail or rideshare service. You can find more details about parking here.

The following is the schedule for this year's tournament:

Thursday, September 19th

• Gates Open – 7:00 AM at Minnehaha Country Club

• Sanford International Champions Pheasant Hunt – 8:00 Am to 1:00 PM at A1 Al’s Ranch

• Energy Management Collaborative (EMC) Championship Pro-Am Morning Group – 7:00 AM to 9:20 AM at Minnehaha Country Club

• Energy Management Collaborative (EMC) Championship Pro-Am Afternoon Group – 12:00 PM to 2:20 PM at Minnehaha Country Club

• Gates Close – 7:00 PM at Minnehaha Country Club

Friday, September 20th

• Gates Open – 8:00 AM at Minnehaha Country Club

• Sanford International Champions Pheasant Hunt – 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM at A1 Al’s Ranch

• 147th Army Band Mini-Concert – 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at DriveSafeSD.com Main Entrance

• Opening Ceremony – 9:30 AM at 1st Tee

• First Round of The Sanford International – 10:15 AM to 5:00 PM at Minnehaha Country Club – 1st & 10th Tee

• Golf Channel Coverage (Tape-Delayed) – 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

• Gates Close – 6:00 PM at Minnehaha Country Club

Saturday, September 21st

• Gates Open – 8:00 AM at Minnehaha Country Club

• Second Round of The Sanford International – 10:15 AM to 5:00 PM at Minnehaha Country Club – 1st & 10th Tee

• Wells Fargo Junior Clinic – 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Driving Range

• EMC Legends Series – 3:00 PM at 10th Tee

• Golf Channel Coverage (Taped-Delayed) – 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

• Gates Close – 6:00 PM at Minnehaha Country Club

Sunday, September 22nd

• Gates Open – 8:00 AM at Minnehaha Country Club

• Final Round of The Sanford International – 10:15 AM to 5:00 PM at Minnehaha Country Club – 1st & 10th Tee

• Trophy Presentation – 5:00 PM at 18th Green

• Golf Channel Coverage (Tape-Delayed) – 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

• Gates Close – 6:00 PM at Minnehaha Country Club

