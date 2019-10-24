What to know before heading to ESPN's College GameDay in Brookings

The biggest television show in college sports is coming to South Dakota State University in Brookings, and the entire school – and community – is busy getting ready.

ESPN’s College GameDay will air live from College Green at SDSU Saturday morning ahead of SDSU’s rivalry game against North Dakota State University. The show is famous for its big personalities and the lively crowds it draws at universities across the country.

Officials from both the city of Brookings and SDSU have been busy preparing for the televised event. Here are some things to be aware if you are planning on attending:

Location: GameDay will broadcast live from College Green Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fans are invited to visit the area throughout the day for free. You can find more details here.

The Pit: “The Pit” is an area behind the GameDay set where fans traditionally hold signs and cheer during the program. While access is free, it is generally limited to a certain number of people, and people must follow ESPN’s rules:

• Screening will include bag checks, wanding and inspection of all signs.

• No food or drink allowed in the area;

• Sign restrictions include: no vulgar, political or religious signs; also, signs cannot promote outside brands or websites;

• No signs or flags on a stick;

• No pens, pencils, markers or dry erase boards;

• Throwing of objects is prohibited; and

• Space will be limited in the pit area, but there will be plenty of other space to enjoy the show and come and go as they please.

Parking: Limited parking will be available for fans around campus. The city is offering a park and ride shuttle service Saturday morning from the Swiftel Center. You can find more information here. Parking for the game itself will be standard.

Weather: Saturday is currently forecasted to be the nicest day of the week, with highs in the upper 50s. You can find the latest weather updates here.

Social media: SDSU is encouraging people to use the hashtags #BringTheBlue, #JackrabbitChallenge, #SDState, #DakotaMarker, and #brookingssd, and tag @CollegeGameDay, @SouthDakotaStateUniversity on Facebook, for Twitter use @CollegeGameDay and @SDState. They're also asking people to update your Facebook cover photo with the #BringTheBlue photo.

Volunteers: The Brookings Area Chamber of Commerce is asking for volunteers to coordinate events with GameDay Saturday. Anyone interested can email Kelsey Doom at kelsey@brookingschamber.org.

There will also be events and activities Friday. You can find those details, as well as other details about GameDay in Brookings, here.

