What to know before heading to the Sioux Falls Air Show

The Sioux Falls Air Show returns this weekend, and there are details about the show that would be helpful to know ahead of time.

The Air Show is Saturday and Sunday at Joe Foss Field in Sioux Falls. It runs from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. both days. It is free to attend.

In addition to parking at the airport, there are several lots available to park in northern Sioux Falls. Bus shuttles will take passengers to the airport for a $4 round-trip fee. There will also be a special drop-off area for Lyft and Uber passengers. You can find more details about parking here.

There will be public water stations available at the show, but any bottles you bring must be empty when you arrive.

The following is NOT allowed at the airshow, according to the air show's website: drones, knives or weapons, coolers (no outside food or beverage are allowed), backpacks, weapons, boom boxes, 2-way communication devices, pets (service animals are allowed), large purses or tote bags.

The following is allowed at the airshow: lawn chairs in bags (subject to search), sun screen, brimmed hats, sunglasses, camera or video camera, small purses, hand bags and fanny packs (all will be subject to hand search at security checkpoints), umbrellas, cell phones.

