What types of birds are in your backyard during the winter?

In the cold months, several different types of birds look for places to eat to maintain the nutrients they need to survive. The owners of Wild Bird Connection in Sioux Falls, said that's why it's important for people to set out nutritious food to help these birds.

Phil Pudenz said you can find woodpeckers, nuthatches and chickadees in your backyard during the winter. Another type of bird you might find but not recognize, is a gold finch. This time of year, their feathers are an olive-green color because they change, then go back to yellow in the spring.

There are several different types of bird food you can get to help these birds during the winter as well. Pudenz suggested just using peanut butter and smearing it right on the bark of a tree for birds to eat it.

There's a workshop for kids coming up on Saturday, December 14th, where they will be able to help out the birds during the winter by making a treat. It starts at 9:00 AM that day and is free for kids between the ages of 4 and 13. If you'd like to sign up for it, you can call 605-331-6090. The workshop will be at Wild Bird Connection located at 2109 S. Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls.