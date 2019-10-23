What types of birds migrate through South Dakota?

The owners of Wild Bird Connection in Sioux Falls said some birds decide to go all the way south while some stay in South Dakota after migrating from the north.

Specifically, orioles migrate hundreds of thousands of miles, but some birds like robins go just far enough to where they can find some food.

Some types of birds travel from Canada to South Dakota to find a place that's warmer. Many of the birds that migrate in general are looking for something to eat.

That's where homeowners can help out by having bird feeders in their yard. The owners of Wild Bird Connection have some ideas on what kind of food you can put out.