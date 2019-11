JJ's Wins, Spirits & Cigars is hosting a whiskey tasting to benefit to raise money for a local aquarium.

The event is hosted at and raises funds for the Butterfly House & Aquarium. JJ's is providing a wide array of whiskey options for the tasting so that proceeds can go into helping fund the aquarium. The tasting kicks off at 6:00 p.m. on Friday and goes until 9:00.

