Why you shouldn't gift pets for Christmas

We're just days away from Christmas and many people may find themselves gifting a pet to a loved one. Some rescue shelters say that's not a good idea.

Staff from local rescue shelters said they see an increase in the number of pets that are returned after the holidays and they want to see those numbers go down.

Pets are something you wouldn't typically find under the Christmas tree per se, but during this time of year, rescue shelter staff say they see animals right back where they came from a few months later.

"Whether it's adopting or purchasing an animal I always recommend talking with the families and then suggest doing the habitat or the food or the supplies. Then the family or the child can come in and choose the correct animal because oftentimes the animals choose us," PetSmart Store Manager, Lance Butler said.

Butler said it's something he sees all too often where a pet puppy or kitten was gifted and returned too soon.

"The rescue groups always see an influx. The Humane Society, All Cats Rescue they always see that influx unfortunately because people want a kitten or a puppy," Butler said.

Some people tend to see a small puppy or kitten, but then months later that kitten or puppy turns into something they weren't ready to handle like a puppy turning into a 100-pound dog.

Diane Wade with Dakota Dachshund Rescue said it takes time to build bonds.

"We get a lot of owner surrenders, we get dogs from the Humane Society that don't do well in a shelter setting," Wade said.

The rescue fosters dogs in 15 different homes to make them wait to be adopted more comfortable.

"If you want it to be a surprise it’s just not conducive to it working out really well," Wade said.

Butler said he's seen Christmas presents turn into what he calls valentine rejects. Those who wanted to become pet owners took on more than they were ready to handle.

"If they want to go out of town and they can't find any place that has an opening to board their dog then some people just get rid of their dog," Wade said.

Butler has some really good advice to avoid pet returns. He said you can buy the habitat or crate for the pet along with the gift card for how much it'll cost. If the person who is accepting the gift can't handle it then that is a signal they don't need a pet.

