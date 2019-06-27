Park rangers investigate resource thefts at Wind Cave National Park

Park rangers at Wind Cave National Park in Hot Springs are asking for help from the public in identifying suspects connected with the recent thefts of elk antlers and a bison skull from the park.

These individuals and their vehicles were captured on camera removing these items.

“Collecting and removing antlers and skulls and other natural or cultural features from a national park is prohibited by law,” said Park Superintendent Vidal Dávila. “Antlers provide an important source(s) of calcium for many small mammals in the park. It is important to leave these items where you find them so other visitors can enjoy coming across them.”

Anyone with information concerning these thefts is encouraged to call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

Persons convicted of removing these items could face up to 12 months in imprisonment and or a $5,000 fine.