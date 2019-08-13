Wing & Brew Festival in Brookings Saturday

The Wing & Brew Festival is Saturday, Aug. 17th, in Brookings at the Swiftel Center. It costs $5 for general admission. Kids 18 and younger are free to get in, as well as, South Dakota State University students with an ID. The ticket price does not include food or beverages. You can purchase a sample ticket for $1 each.

The event will start at 4:00 PM and last until 9:00 PM that night. There are quite a few things to do during the festival besides enjoying wings and beer. There is a kids zone featuring free inflatable games, live music from Too Drunk To Fish, a wing eating contest, Battle of the Brews, and Battle of the Wings.

Wing vendors include:

- Big J’s Road House

- Cubby’s Sports Bar & Grill

- The Lodge

- Whiskey Creek

The brew vendors include:

- A Homestead Brew

- Buffalo Ridge Brewing

- Dempsey’s Brewing

- Eponymous Brewing

- Remedy Brewing

- Obscure Brewing

- Severance Brewing

- Watertown Brewing

- Wooden Legs Brewing

