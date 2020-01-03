Winning Lucky for Life ticket sold in Philip

A winning ticket matching all five Lucky for Life numbers was sold in Philip.

A ticket matching 5 of 5 winning numbers was sold at Coyle’s Super Valu in Philip prior to Thursday’s drawing, earning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life. The winning ticket also features a cash option of $390,000.

The numbers on the ticket were 1, 3, 18, 22 and 33, and the odds of winning the prize were 1:1,813,028. Thursday’s winner was only matching the winning Lucky Ball away from claiming the game’s top prize, which is $1,000 a day for the rest of his or her life.

Since Lucky For Life sales began in South Dakota on June 5, 2017, the state has been home to several big winners. Thursday’s drawing resulted in South Dakota’s fourth second-prize winner, while a top prize was also claimed in 2019.

