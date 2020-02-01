Winter Carnival kicks off for second year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (Dakota News Now) - Saturday began the second annual Sioux Falls Winter Carnival.
This year the festivities began with Fat Bike Fest and a Fat Bike Race at Great Bear Ski Valley.
Participants biked 1.3 miles along the trails near the ski resort. Events and proceeds raised from the winter carnival benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.
In honor of the first day of the Winter Carnival, the Arc of Dreams in Downtown Sioux Falls was lit up in Boys & Girls Club blue.
The Billion Ski and Snowboard race continues the festivities Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. at Great Bear.