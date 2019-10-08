Winter-like weather forecast for South Dakota

Forecasters say a winter-like storm with unseasonably cold temperatures could deliver 6 inches of snow to western South Dakota.

A cold front moving in overnight Tuesday will bring slowly falling temperatures Wednesday. Precipitation is expected to change to all snow late Wednesday and could become heavy at times through Thursday.

The National Weather Service issues a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening through Friday morning.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

