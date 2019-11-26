Winter storm causing travel headaches during Holiday weekend

This snowstorm has come at a bad time, as thousands begin traveling for the Holiday weekend. Some by car, some by air, hoping no flights end up canceled her or anywhere else.

Ready or not, many across the area are bracing for a white Thanksgiving. And all that snow could cause problems for those hoping to spend time with loved ones.

Ryland Alberda is traveling home to Boise, Idaho, to visit his family over the weekend and is preparing for his flights along the way to get delayed.

"I think there will be a little bit of a postponement in Denver because I've heard there's a ton of snow there," he said. "And I'll just see how it goes. I'm not against waiting in airports for short amounts of time."

Some are traveling from warmer climates and now are faced with winter weather.

"Well, today I've arrived from sunny south Florida," Lanette Bosch said. "Where it was basically 75 and perfect, and I've arrived home, which is always perfect because it's home. But, it's a little breezier and a little colder here today."

Bosch is happy to be back in South Dakota, but all this snow is not a welcome sight. But, dealing with the cold is just a temporary thing for her. She's hoping to get back home to Flordia after Thanksgiving.

"The only concern I have is that nobody has told me how much is coming," she said. "So, I'm about to find out how much is coming. And snow is always welcome; I see palm trees, I see ocean for most of my life. And sometimes snow around this time of year is really nice."

Both travelers say snow and flight delays come with the traveling territory, and it is a usual inconvenience.

"I grew up in Singapore and I, and we were flying home back to Boise at one point, and our flight in Japan got postponed," Alberda said. "And so then we had an extreme layover there for more than a day, I think. So, you know, this doesn't seem all that bad compared to that."

Airports across the Midwest are urging travelers to check their flight's status before they leave to make sure it is not delayed or canceled.