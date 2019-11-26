Winter storm set to disrupt Thanksgiving travel

A winter weather system moving into the region Tuesday is expected to cause travel problems for people across the Midwest just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The system is moving into area from the southwest, with snow coming Tuesday morning in western South Dakota, and moving into Minnesota and Iowa later in the day. Some spots could see over eight inches of snow.

A winter weather storm warning is in effect from 3 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. in the Sioux Falls area. KSFY Meteorologist Shawn Cable said snow will likely start late Tuesday morning, and conditions will deteriorate quickly when winds kick in later in the afternoon. You can track the latest weather conditions on KSFY's weather page.

The University of South Dakota, Augusta University and the University of Sioux Falls canceled classes Tuesday as the storm heads for the state.

Weather is already impacting travel farther west. About a quarter of Denver International Airport's 1,500 flights on Tuesday were canceled Monday afternoon, and airport officials said more cancellations are likely. Several flights between the Sioux Falls regional airport and Denver have already been cancelled.

You can find links to the latest road conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa here.

What are conditions like in your area? Submit your weather photo to KSFY News here.