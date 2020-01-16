Winter storm to hit region Friday

Dangerous weather conditions are expected this weekend as snow and ice forecasted to fall Friday give way to strong winds on Saturday.

Dakota News Now meteorologist Aaron Doudna said Thursday morning the latest models show a mix of snow and freezing rain will move into eastern South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa Friday morning, which will likely give way to snow by late morning.

The Sioux Falls area could see 3-6 inches of snow in the system, with some spots likely to see more.

The precipitation is expected to give way to colder temperatures and strong winds Saturday. Highs will range from the single digits in the north to the teens in the south. Wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are possible.

