Wire being taken from irrigators in Lincoln County

After a grueling winter for farmers, two in Lincoln County are struggling with a new problem-- theft.

"A farmer had some copper wire stole from one of his irrigation systems," said Steve Swenson, Lincoln County Sheriff.

Investigators with the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office are currently looking into two copper wire thefts.

Nicholas Blake is one of the farmers who was targeted.

"This Spring we went to go plant the field and moved the irrigator and found out somebody had vandalized it, cut the wiring off that powered the irrigator," said Nicholas Blake, farmer.

Without that copper wire the irrigator will not operate.

"Luckily we noticed it before we started up the engine, it would have powered up wrong, sparking everywhere," said Blake.

He and his family were in disbelief when they realized what happened.

"We're hoping we don't have to watch this all the time, we're hoping they catch the guy and it's over with," said Blake.

The Lincoln County Sheriff tells me there is only so much they can do. It's the land owners responsibility to report any suspicious activity they see.

"Unfortunately if somebody wants to steal something it's not going to really matter, they're going to go try to do it," said Swenson.

Blake said he and his family are worried about this possibly happening again. He wants everyone to look out for each other.

"Neighbors watch for neighbors, that's the biggest thing we can do," said Blake.

Anybody with information can contact the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office, or the 'Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire.'