Wisconsin teacher charged in Minnesota hidden camera case

A Wisconsin high school teacher facing federal child pornography charges is now charged in Minnesota with trying to secretly record students in their Minneapolis hotel rooms.

Hennepin County prosecutors on Wednesday charged 37-year-old David Kruchten with three felony counts of interfering with the privacy of a minor under 18.

Kruchten is a teacher at Madison East High School and was chaperoning students on a business club trip to Minneapolis in December.

Authorities allege Kruchten hid cameras in a smoke detector and two air fresheners planted in students' hotel bathrooms at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Minneapolis.

Sioux Falls School District confirmed to Dakota News Now in December that a group of students stayed at the hotel during the conference but don't have any indication that students were impacted.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)