Wisconsin teacher charged with trying to record students in Minneapolis hotel

A Wisconsin high school teacher has been charged in federal court with seven counts of attempting to create child pornography by secretly recording minors twice in 2019.

The charges follow an investigation that was triggered by the discovery of hidden recording devices in the Minneapolis hotel room of students he was chaperoning on a DECA trip in December.

David Kruchten, a 37-year-old teacher at Madison East High School, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday and arrested at his home in the Madison suburb of Cottage Grove on Thursday morning.

He is scheduled to appear in court later Thursday in Madison.

Sioux Falls School District confirmed to Dakota News Now in December that a group of students stayed at the hotel during the conference but don't have any indication that students were impacted.

