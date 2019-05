Theresa Bentaas, accused of leaving an infant on the side of the road, has posted bond.

Bentaas, 57, was released Monday. A judge approved new bond conditions for Bentaas in April, changing the conditions from $250,000 cash only bond to a $250,000 cash or surety bond.

Bentaas is accused of leaving an infant on the side of the road back in 1981. She was arrested in March.