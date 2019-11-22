Woman arrested for DWI after hitting Sioux Falls officer with car

Sioux Falls police say a 20-year-old woman is facing several charges after she struck an officer with her vehicle while under the influence Thursday night.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near 12th Street and Marion Road. At the time, an officer was already responding to a separate hit-and-run accident.

Clemens said the officer was talking with a victim who was involved with the hit-and-run, along with her husband, nearly 20-30 feet away from the road when a 2002 Chevy Impala, heading westbound, crossed the center lane, hopped a sidewalk, hit the side of the victim's husband's parked pickup truck and then struck the officer in the arm.

The driver of the Impala, Karen Mae Hurkes of Sioux Falls, was arrested on driving under the influence, vehicular battery, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (meth) and reckless driving.

Police said the 41-year-old officer was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital for injuries. As of Friday morning, Clemens did not have any details of the officer's condition.