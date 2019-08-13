Woman arrested for DWI, child abuse charges after Sioux Falls crash

A two-vehicle accident in Sioux Falls has resulted in several charges against one of the drivers.

The accident took place at 12th Street and Garfield Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police say 27-year-old Kara Corbett of Sioux Falls crashed into the back a car, pushing that car into a trailer being pulled by a pickup.

One of the crash victims got out of their vehicle, and realized Corbett had three children in the car with her. The victim went to support the neck of one of the children, when Corbett allegedly punched the victim to get her away from her kids.

Officers eventually arrived and tried to detain Corbett. Police say she resisted arrest and spat on an officer.

Police arrested Corbett for DWI, three counts of abuse of a minor, and sliming an officer.