Woman arrested for allegedly using counterfeit $100 bills

Authorities have arrested a Colombian woman who they say tried using counterfeit $100 bills at Sioux Falls businesses.

Fifty-year-old Sandra Villegas-Castrano was arrested Sunday afternoon, according to Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say she initially tried using a fake bill at a gas station near 41st Street and Louise Avenue. The clerk recognized the bill was fake and called police.

Clemens says Villegas-Castrano then ran to a Walgreens down the road, where she again tried using two separate counterfeit $100 bills. The clerk noticed the bills were fake.

Two officers in the area stopped Villegas-Castrano and questioned her. She told them she got the bills in another state in exchange for foreign currency. However, officers found 10 more fake bills hidden in her clothing, and another 16 in her car.

Villegas-Castano was arrested on two counts of possession of a forged instrument.