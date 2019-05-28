Woman bit by dog near Discovery Elementary School

Sioux Falls Animal Control is looking to identify a dog after a woman was bitten Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the woman walking westbound on 22nd Street near Discovery Avenue when she crossed paths with two young girls, approximately 7 and 10-years-old, who were walking east with a black Shih Tzu breed dog and a black and white Shih Tzu breed dog.

The black dog bit the victim on the lower left leg.

Animal Control is looking to identify the dog in the incident to verify vaccinations. If the public has any information on this incident or the dog, they are urged to call Animal Control at 605-367-7000.