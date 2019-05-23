Woman bit by dog while walking

Sioux Falls Animal Control is looking to identify a dog after a woman was bitten Thursday morning.

Authorities said the woman was walking near the 4600 block of South Tennis Lane when she saw a red Retriever dog in a dark silver Jeep, with the window partially down.

The woman put her finger near the window and was bitten on the finger by the dog.

Animal Control is looking to identify the dog in the incident to verify vaccinations. If the public has any information on this incident or the dog, they are urged to call Animal Control at 605-367-7000.