Woman charged in death of Wagner toddler

A woman has been charged with murder in the death of a three-year-old girl found unresponsive at a Wagner home.

Twenty-three-year-old Amanda Rose Hernandez is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of her daughter, Aayana Hernandez, according to an arrest affidavit.

Wagner police received a report of an unresponsive child on Wednesday, August 14. When officers arrived, they confirmed the child, Aayana Hernandez, was dead.

One of the officers at the scene, Wagner Police Chief Tim Simonson, noticed signs of trauma to the child's body. This included bruising to Aayana's forehead, nose, eyes, and abdomen.

Court documents state Hernandez gave statements to both Simonson and Special Agent Tyler Heine regarding the incident.

Hernandez said she and Aayana had been staying at the home, which belonged to a friend, for about two weeks.

Aayana had fallen from the top bunk of a bunk bed a couple of days prior, and Hernandez said that had caused the bruising. She did not seek medical treatment because the child was acting normally.

Hernandez told investigators she had gone out with a friend the night before Aayana's death. She said she returned home around Midnight, and fell asleep on a couch.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Hernandez said Aayana woke her up on the couch. Hernandez told Aayana to go back to bed, and she did so. Hernandez later got up around noon. Around 1:30 p.m., she noticed Aayana had still not gotten up. She found Aayana unresponsive in her bed. Hernandez had the homeowner call 911.

At this point in the investigation, Heine went to Sioux Falls for the autopsy. Upon completion of the autopsy, Dr. Kenneth Snell ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

Special Agent Heine then interviewed the homeowner, who gave a different account of events. She told Heine Amanda never returned from partying the night before. The homeowner said Aayana woke her up around 6 a.m. looking for her mother, but when she found Hernandez had not returned, she told Aayana to go back to bed. She said Amanda returned with her friend around 10:30 a.m.

Heine then interviewed the friend Amanda went out with the night before Aayana’s death, who again gave a differing account. He told Heine he and Hernandez had gotten extremely intoxicated. They returned to Hernandez home around 9 a.m. Wednesday, and he and Hernandez both laid down on the couch. The friend said he remembered at one point, Aayana began fussing in her room. Hernandez got up, went into Aayana’s room, and began yelling. Amanda then returned to the couch, and they fell asleep.

Court documents say Heine again interviewed Hernandez, who then admitted to lying about when she returned home. She maintained that she did not cause the injuries that resulted in Aayana’s death. She also denied her friend’s account of what happened the morning of Aayana’s death.

Hernandez was arrested Friday, August 16 for second-degree murder. The charge comes with a maximum sentence of life in prison.

