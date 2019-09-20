Woman charged with trying to kill baby by crashing takes plea deal

The Sioux Falls mother accused of trying to kill her baby and herself by crashing her vehicle has pleaded guilty to a child abuse charge.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop an attempted murder charge against 35-year-old Julia Alzoubaidi.

Prosecutors say Alzoubaidi crashed her vehicle of I-229 near the Big Sioux River last October. Highway Patrol troopers found Alzoubaidi in the river and her infant along the bank. The child also survived.

Authorities found a suicide note in her car, saying she decided to kill her six-month-old child because the child showed signs of an attachment disorder, and that she felt she was an unfit mother.

Court documents show Alzoubaidi agreed to the plea deal at a Minnehaha County courtroom on Thursday.

Alzoubaidi faces up to 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine. She will be sentenced in November.