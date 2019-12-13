Woman convicted in fatal bus crash now facing federal counts

A Guatemalan woman who was deported after she was convicted in a school bus crash that killed four children is now charged with illegally re-entering the United States.

Olga Marina Franco del Cid was arrested last month by federal immigration officers. She was indicted Thursday. Franco del Cid was convicted of crashing a minivan into a school bus near Cottonwood in 2008, killing four students.

She served eight years of her sentence and was deported after being released from state prison. Court records do not list an attorney to comment on Franco del Cid's behalf.

