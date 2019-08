Police in Rapid City are investigating the death of motorcyclist in a crash with a truck.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Fifth Street near Rapid City Regional Hospital.

The woman on the motorcyclist died of her injuries. Her name was not immediately released.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/25/2019 3:39:53 PM (GMT -5:00)