Woman injured after falling 80 feet at Palisades State Park

Authorities say a woman escaped with only minor injuries after falling off a cliff at a state park in southeast South Dakota.

The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. Monday at Palisades State Park, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses saw a 28-year-old Minnesota woman fall 80 feet from a cliff into the water. She hit the cliff several times on the way down.

Rescue crews were able to get the woman out of the water. Deputies say she was taken to a local hospital with what appear to be minor injuries.