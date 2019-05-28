Woman injured, hits bus stop after rear-ended

Sioux Falls police have few details after a 19-year-old woman was rear-ended into a bus stop on Sunday night.

Police said the accident occurred at Cleveland Avenue and Madison Street when the victim's vehicle was hit from behind by another vehicle as she was about to make a turn into an apartment complex. The impact caused the victim's car to hit a bus shelter.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital but her condition is unknown.

The shelter has since then been demolished.

Police said the victim did not get a description of the car that hit her.