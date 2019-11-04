Woman killed in crash in southwestern South Dakota

One person is dead and another is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in southwestern South Dakota.

The crash happened early Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 18 just north of Oelrichs, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The Highway Patrols says a car was headed west when it drifted onto the shoulder, then crashed into the median.

A 49-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt. A 47-year-old man received minor injuries. Authorities say they are still working to determine who was driving.

No names have been released in connection to the crash.