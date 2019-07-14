Woman lived with dead mother for 3 years in Texas home, police say

A Texas woman is under arrest after authorities found the body of her mother decomposing in a bedroom at the home they shared.

Authorities say in 2016, 71-year-old Jacqueline Crayton injured herself in a fall in the bedroom of the Seguin, Texas, home she shared with her daughter and granddaughter. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

Delissa Crayton, 47, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the investigation into the death of her 71-year-old mother, Jacqueline Crayton. Investigators found the remains during a Child Protective Services investigation.

In 2016, Jacqueline Crayton injured herself in a fall in the bedroom of the Seguin, Texas, home she shared with her daughter and granddaughter, according to authorities.

Police believe Delissa Crayton failed to provide adequate help for her mother after the fall, even though the injuries were not life-threatening. Jacqueline Crayton died on the floor several days later, according to a news release from the Seguin Police Department.

The body was allegedly left to decompose for three years while Delissa Crayton and her teenage daughter continued to live in the home.

Neighbor Joel Vasquez, who lives next door, can’t believe the body was found just feet from his home.

"It’s probably like, what, 10 feet away from my bedroom window?” Vasquez said. “I don’t even like coming to this side of the house anymore.”

Neighbors still have a lot of questions about what happened in the clutter-filled home and wonder if Jacqueline Crayton had any other loved ones.

"I’ve never seen anybody come and knock on our door, questioning, ‘Hey, have you seen my grandma?’... It’s like everybody forgot about her,” Vasquez said.

Delissa Crayton was charged with a second-degree felony of injury to a child under the age of 15. Police say more charges are anticipated. She is currently being held on a $200,000 bond.

The suspect’s teenage daughter has been placed with family members, according to police.

Copyright 2019 KSAT via CNN. All rights reserved.