Woman rescued from fast-moving Rapid City creek

Crews rescued a woman who was thrown from her kayak in a fast-moving creek in Rapid City.

Fire officials say the woman was stuck underwater in Rapid Creek for a short time before surfacing on her own Thursday. Firefighters entered the creek and also sent an inflatable raft into the water to bring the woman to safety.

Authorities say the woman was showing signs of mild hypothermia and was fatigued, but otherwise OK.

