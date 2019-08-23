Woman sentenced to 5 years for Sioux Falls day care abuse case

One of the two women accused of abusing children at a Sioux Falls day care has been sentenced.

Teresa Gallagher was sentenced to five years in prison Friday morning.

Gallagher was sentenced on two counts of child abuse. She received ten years in prison on each count, but a judge suspended all but five years of the sentence.

A second suspect, Kenedi Wendt, is set to be sentenced Friday afternoon.

The two women were arrested in February of 2018. Prosecutors say they slammed children against the floor and pinned them in various positions while working at the Little Blessings Learning Center in Sioux Falls.

KSFY News will bring you the latest on Wendt's sentencing once it comes down.