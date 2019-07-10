Women’s clothing store Dry Goods is coming to the Empire Mall

The Empire Mall has announced Dry Goods, a popular fashion boutique known for its selection of trend-setting apparel, accessories and gifts, will open at the mall this fall.

This will mark Dry Goods first location in South Dakota.

“We are pleased to expand our presence to South Dakota and look forward to joining a great mix of retailers at The Empire Mall. We are confident that area shoppers will appreciate our beautiful store, exciting merchandise and excellent customer service,” said Lindsay Caltagirone, vice-president of Dry Goods.

The new store will be located near Center Court between Victoria’s Secret PINK and Eddie Bauer. Construction on the more than 3,800 square foot store will begin in August.

Dry Goods, a subsidiary of the Iowa-based Von Maur department store chain.

