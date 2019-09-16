Woonsocket School pulls together after fatal accident

A fatal car accident over the weekend in Woonsocket is pulling the community together.

"No one can go through this alone, and that's kind of the message we're getting out to our students and community right now," said Rod Weber, the Superintendent/Principal at Woonsocket School.

The town of Woonsocket is grieving the loss of three teenagers.

"It's really tough," said Weber.

Rod Weber and the rest of the staff at the Woonsocket School, where the teens attended, are focused on helping people get through this tough time.

"One of the first things that the school did was have an open house last night for community members, students, and parents. It was just a couple hours of seeing everybody," Weber said.

Weber knows this is bigger than school.

"I told my staff right away that this was going to be a day of healing and not learning. We will get to that learning sometime else," Weber said.

School district leaders prepared Counselors to speak with anybody who needs to talk. There is also help from other districts as well.

"We've had about 12 or 15 Counselors from others school here today and yesterday, and with clergy," Weber said.

Micah Foxley is a Counselor at the school. She is very grateful for the help from outside sources.

"We can't thank them enough because that's how we're getting through this right now," Mica Foxley, a Counselor at Woonsocket School.

Right now Superintendent Weber doesn't have a plan for what's to come in the near future. He knows this has to be taken one day at a time.

"The biggest thing is that we understand that this is going to be a process and this is going to take time , and we're just going to go day by day until we get back into the full swing of things," Weber said.

The Superintendent says he hopes other communities can see how much the people in and around Woonsocket are pulling together, and maybe they can do the same if tragedy hits their home.