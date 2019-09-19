Woonsocket students, State Senator want changes at intersection

Three teenagers who died in a crash near Woonsocket have been identified.

The Department of Public Safety says Jordan Klich, Dylan Klich and Kristian Kesary died Saturday night in a three vehicle crash.

Their car was heading east on Highway 34 when it collided with an SUV at the intersection of Highway 37.

All three of them died at the scene.

Now their classmates at Woonsocket High School, along with U.S. Senator from District 8 Jordan Youngberg hope to make changes to the intersection for everybody's safety.

"All of us have been affected by this tragedy that struck in our community. Whether we're related, we're friends, we're classmates, or we've just participated in sports or different activities with all of them," said Woonsocket Student Carter Linke.

"I had reached out to the Governor's office and I figured reaching out to her and getting the ball rolling and just trying to get some answers and figure out what's going on," said Jordan Youngberg, the District 8 Senator.

The students are motivated to find ways to make the intersection more safe.

"It's just a matter of when is enough, enough," Limke said.

The students know this intersection is a problem area. They recall a time when their school bus almost got into an accident at the same intersection a few years ago.

"That intersection has been a problem for the past 10 to 15 years and nothing has been done about it," said Megan Limke, Student Council President.

The students went out to the intersection, and came up with a few ideas of how to help make the intersection more safe.

"What we decided, what we think would be best would be to have a four way stop there," Megan Limke said.

They are also working to help the families of those killed.

Another one of the initiatives the students at the School are taking is called "Coins for Classmates." They are raising money for the families affected by this tragedy.

"We're just filling up the tubs as they go, and if they get full, then we're going to empty them and start filling them again," said Student Taryn Ziebart.

Nearby communities are getting involved as well.

"We have Wessington Springs and Sanborn Central students involved," said Morgan Schmiedt, Vice President of Student Council.

The students want to make sure they can get as many people involved as possible, but more importantly, they want to see changes to the intersection that has brought so much grief.

"Their lives were taken far too soon, and we just want to stop this from happening ever again," Carter Linke said.

According to information from the Department of Public Safety, there have been ten accidents at that intersection since 2004.