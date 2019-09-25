Woonsocket students visit Department of Transportation

The students of Woonsocket High School have been hard at work creating a plan for the Department of Transportation to look at, while discussing changes for the intersection of Highway 34 and Highway 37.

The students spent the morning in Pierre, presented that plan, and thanked the Department of Transportation in person for making a change to this intersection so quickly.

"I think this was a huge, huge thing for us to be able to come out here," Megan Linke said, the Student Council President.

The plan featured photos and drone footage the students took. They feel the footage provides a better perspective of how to make the intersection more safe.

"A lot of practices have been put in, a lot of tears have been shed, and a lot of emotion has just been spewing out of our bodies," said Carter Linke, a Student Council Representative.

Since the DOT quickly made changes after the most recent fatal accident, the students also wanted to thank them for their quick response.

"To be able to just say thank you because I really hope from this presentation they got how much it means to all of us, personally and just our community as a whole," Megan said.

Many people from Woonsocket were on hand to hear the students proposal.

"It was an emotional presentation with the families being in there," Megan Linke said.

The students are happy they were able to make the trip to Pierre, and even more happy there is somewhat of a silver lining to a tragic situation.

"It feels amazing to know that our voices made a difference, and it feels amazing to know that we had a conversation with the people who are behind all of this," said Carter Linke.

Some of the students describe this change as bittersweet, but they are happy to see some sort of action taken.

The students are well aware that every change won't prevent every accident, but even if one life is saved they will feel like their efforts made a difference.