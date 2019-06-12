World Blood Donor Day this Friday

World Blood Donor Day, a day aimed at raising awareness about the need for blood and thanking donors for their life-saving gifts, will be recognized Friday.

Whether it's used for surgery, trauma, or other life-threatening medical conditions, blood can provide hope to patients. Community Blood Bank in Sioux Falls is operated by both Avera and Sanford.

That means when you donate, it will go directly to all Sioux Falls hospitals.

"In the summertime, we tend to run a little shorter because people tend to forget the blood bank needs blood every day," said Rita Nelson, Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank recruiter. "We go on vacation, we have softball, we have soccer, our kids are in things and we forget that there are patients in the hospital that need blood every day."

Those wishing to donate on Friday or any day you can visit Sanford or Avera.

Donors must be at least 17-years-old, weigh 110 pounds or more, and be in good health on the day of the donation.