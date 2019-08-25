World Effort Foundation reusing mattresses on reservation

World Effort Foundation staff visited the Saint Francis community to distribute mattresses. The foundation gave away 70 mattresses that were supplied by five-star hotels in Minneapolis and Saint Paul. Hotels usually remove their mattresses every eight years, so organizers were happy to know they could go to better use.

"It's a gift for me to be able to do it. It's a gift for the people that receive the beds," said Chris Engelmann of the World Effort Foundation. "The majority of them would go in landfills or be broken down."

World Effort Foundation staff have distributed more than 500 beds since 2016.