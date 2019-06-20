World Refugee Day celebrated in Sioux Falls

Many people all across the world celebrated the resiliency of refugees on Thursday.

Several events were going on at the First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls for World Refugee Day. The church was the first one in the city to help support refugees in 1946.

This event started in 2003 in Sioux Falls.

One of the organizers of it is a refugee herself from Tanzania. She says it's her turn to help advocate for other refugees after being here for more than 30 years.

"So they can be successful," said Clara Hart, Refugee Congress chairperson. "So their kids can be successful. So they can be safe or feel safe. The children can go to school and they don't feel food insecurity."

City council members, religious faith leaders, and Lincoln High School students all attended.