World's Strongest Man in Sioux Falls

Within Earth's millions of square miles, the strongest man on the planet decided to visit the smaller scaled area of Sioux Falls to meet and greet visitors Saturday afternoon. The four time 'World's Strongest Man', also known as Brian Shaw, was at the eastern GNC store at Dawley Farm Village shopping area speaking to visitors, signing autographs, and taking pictures. Shaw is hard to miss at 6'8" 419 pounds, but that did not stop people from interacting with him.