Worthington, Minn. community relieved to have more water from Lewis & Clark

The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System has started delivering water to Worthington, Minnesota after waiting 30 years.

Worthington is located in the southwestern part of Minnesota.

The city will receive a capacity of about 2 million gallons of water a day. Lewis & Clark serves South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa with Worthington being the 15th city connected to the system.

This project between Lewis & Clark and the City of Worthington has been going on for a while now and their supply of water has been limited, but now that's all about to change.

The city of Worthington in southwestern Minnesota has been waiting years for Lewis & Clark to finish up connecting the pipeline to the city.

The project was anticipated to be finished last year. General Manager of Worthington Public Utilities, Scott Hain said the connection took longer than expected but the additional source of water will benefit the city.

"There were certainly times we didn't ever see it happening, but when we got our first federal funding advance from the state of Minnesota back in 2014 that kind of kept construction on track," Hain said.

Worthington hasn't suffered from the quality of their water, but the quantity that was able to be used has been low. Currently between businesses and homes within the city they use about 3 million gallons of water a day.

"Because of our situation the community has really developed a strong water conservation mentality it's not a matter of if the next drought is going to come it's of when," Hain said.

The city has come together to conserve water and they count on each other to monitor their water use. Mike Kuhle the City Mayor said,

"We feel a lot safer when it comes to economic development and way of life for our citizens," Kuhle said.

Worthington has faced many problems with city growth because of the water problem.

"Without a doubt growth has been limited because of our lack of water resources so certainly opens up opportunities in to the future," Hain said.

If a business wanted to open in the city the first question asked has been how much water would they need and if it was a significant amount the city had to discourage them from moving to Worthington.

"So we're going to extend the life of our well fields for a long time to come," Kuhle said.

To keep up with water demand sometimes the city would have to purchase water from other places like Lincoln Pipestone Rural Water, but now water shouldn't be an issue in Worthington.

The city will still use their ground water source and then blend it 50-50 with the Lewis & Clark water.

