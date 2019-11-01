Worthington School District asks community for more space for the 6th time

The Worthington School District is asking once again for the public to vote on a referendum to allow the district to build more space for its students.

Inside Vallerie Rossow's classroom, you can find a SmartBoard, eager learners, and decorations on the walls, but this isn't an ordinary classroom. It's actually a former teacher's lounge.

Prairie Elementary School in Worthington is beyond building design capacity by 89 students. District-wide, roughly 100 additional students enter the halls each year.

"Offices turn into classrooms that really don't have space for classrooms, lounges have been turned into classrooms, closets have been turned into classrooms, so there's quite a bit," Rossow said.

This is why the district is asking for the community to vote on a referendum. Three different questions can be found on the ballot.

One asks for the school board to borrow up to $26.7 million to construct an intermediate school for 600 students in 4th and 5th grade.

The second can only pass if the first question also passes, which will allow the district to have a bond for an additional $7 million to include 3rd grade in the intermediate school.

The last question stands separate from the first two; they are not asking for additional borrowing, but instead, refinance a $14 million 2017 bond using the Ag2School tax credit.

If all three questions pass, a homeowner with a home valued at $125,000 will pay an additional $7.19 a month in property taxes. For agricultural landowners with land valued at $7,000 an acre, they will pay an additional $1.97 per month, which should continue to decrease every year for farmers until 2023.

"We had several community meetings; we had people come forward and say what are the needs?," Parker Sandhurst Worthington School District communications coordinator, said. "And what will work with their means? And we used everything that we got from that for feedback, and we came up with this referendum."

Right now, virtually every single useable space is being used as a classroom, even the halls of the elementary school. Rossow believes adding more space will benefit the students.

"Quality is really important to us, and that's one of the reasons we're most concerned about the building referendum," she said. "Because it impacts the quality of all our kids."

This is the sixth time the district has come to the community of Worthington, asking for additional space for their students. It's not just the elementary schools, but the middle and high schools are at capacity, as well.

The bond vote is Nov. 5th.